Baby Herons, Egrets Rescued After Tree Splits in Oakland

Sixteen baby herons and egrets have been rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland, hurling them from their nests to the pavement.

International Bird Rescue says it got a call Wednesday after a ficus tree that was serving as a rookery split in half and partially fell.

Rescuers took the snowy egrets and black-crowned night herons to the group’s rescue center in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fairfield.

Some of the chicks are only days old.