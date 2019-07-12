Baskin-Robbins Opens New Store in Encino

Baskin-Robbins is bringing its next generation “Moments” concept store to Encino located at 17330 Ventura Blvd.. The grand opening will take place this Sunday, July 14! Designed to spark joy and optimism, the “Moments” design also features a new product platform called ice cream novelties, a collection of premium, hand-dipped and snackable frozen sweets to give guests more variety when indulging in a treat. They graciously brought in the ultimate Office party kit for 5 LIVE to enjoy.

This segment aired on July 12, 2019