Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bears have been spotted lounging, munching on nectarines, scrounging through trash cans and swimming in an Arcadia neighborhood over the past several weeks.

One backyard, in particular, seems to have become a popular swimming hole for the bears.

Neighbors say they enjoy the visits, though they're careful to give the bears their space.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 12, 2019.