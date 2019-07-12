BREAKING: 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Ridgecrest

California Cooking Podcast: Farm-to-Table Fundamentals With Chris Crary

Posted 5:00 AM, July 12, 2019, by
https://art19.com/shows/california-cooking/episodes/4dfba014-781a-42d7-8779-9ac5a6ca61e1

This week on California Cooking, Jessica visits one of the hottest new restaurants on the Sunset Strip: 1 Kitchen. She sits down with executive chef Chris Crary, who describes the inspiration behind the restaurant’s “Cali-Italian” cuisine and its farm-to-table philosophy. Jessica also talks with him about his time on the hit Bravo television series Top Chef, his childhood growing up on a farm in Ohio, and how cooking helped him get his wife.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”via iTunes | RSS
Jessica on social mediaFacebook | Instagram
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”
More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.