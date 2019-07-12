California Cooking Podcast: Farm-to-Table Fundamentals With Chris Crary

This week on California Cooking, Jessica visits one of the hottest new restaurants on the Sunset Strip: 1 Kitchen. She sits down with executive chef Chris Crary, who describes the inspiration behind the restaurant’s “Cali-Italian” cuisine and its farm-to-table philosophy. Jessica also talks with him about his time on the hit Bravo television series Top Chef, his childhood growing up on a farm in Ohio, and how cooking helped him get his wife.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph