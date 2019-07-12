Jury Awards $113M to Yucca Valley Boy Who Alleged Social Workers Ignored Abuse by Father’s Girlfriend

A Southern California jury has awarded more than $113 million to a 10-year-old boy and his mother in a lawsuit alleging a social worker ignored abuse that left the child severely brain damaged.

The San Bernardino Sun reports that jurors last week found San Bernardino County’s child welfare agency mainly liable for the harm to Noah Reed.

Noah lived with his father and his father’s girlfriend in Yucca Valley.

He was hospitalized with severe head injuries in 2014. He was left with spastic quadriplegia.

The lawsuit contended a county social worker ignored reports for a year that the girlfriend was abusing the boy.

Hannah Thompson was eventually sentenced to 15 years in prison for child assault.

County spokesman David Wert tells the Sun the county will consider whether to appeal.

