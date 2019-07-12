× Labor Secretary Alexandria Acosta After Fallout Over Handling of Epstein Sex Crimes Case

President Donald Trump has announced that Labor Secretary Alexandria Acosta has resigned.

Acosta had come under fire for his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein while he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida a decade earlier.

He has defended his actions saying, “in our heart we were trying to do the right thing for these victims.” But renewed attention to sex crime allegations against Epstein involving underage girls have risen to the surface as new charged were filed against him earlier this week.