BREAKING: 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Ridgecrest

Labor Secretary Alexandria Acosta After Fallout Over Handling of Epstein Sex Crimes Case

Posted 6:52 AM, July 12, 2019, by
Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta speaks during a press conference at the Labor Department in Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2019. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta speaks during a press conference at the Labor Department in Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2019. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has announced that Labor Secretary Alexandria Acosta has resigned.

Acosta had come under fire for his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein while he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida a decade earlier.

He has defended his actions saying, “in our heart we were trying to do the right thing for these victims.” But renewed attention to sex crime allegations against Epstein involving underage girls have risen to the surface as new charged were filed against him earlier this week.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.