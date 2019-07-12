BREAKING: Bodycam Video Shows Fatal Police Shooting on Anaheim Freeway

Local Leaders Discuss Earthquake Preparedness

Posted 4:08 PM, July 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:11PM, July 12, 2019

Just a few hours after another earthquake rattled Southern California, local officials and seismologists held a news conference to address public concerns and provide important information on earthquake preparedness.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, Dr. Lucy Jones with the United States Geological Survey, and leaders of the L.A. Fire Department came together at Fire Station 88 in Sherman Oaks on Friday.

Visit Ready.gov for a full earthquake preparedness checklist.

Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 p.m. on July 12, 2019.

