Louisiana Man Arrested After Wife Walks in on Him Raping 9-Year-Old Girl: Sheriff’s Office

Posted 9:47 AM, July 12, 2019, by

A Slidell, Louisiana, man has been arrested after his wife allegedly walked in on him raping a 9-year-old girl, KTLA sister station WGNO in New Orleans reported Thursday.

Sheriff's officials released this photo of Glenn Mills, Jr.

Glenn Mills, Jr., 41, fled his home Wednesday after his wife walked in on him “actively involved in a sexual act with a nine-year-old girl that was left in his care,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A St. Tammany deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Mills just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday at a home just off of 2nd Avenue in Harvey, WGNO reported.

Mills was arrested on the scene and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on suspicion of first-degree rape and an aggravated crime against nature.

 

