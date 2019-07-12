Louisiana Man Arrested After Wife Walks in on Him Raping 9-Year-Old Girl: Sheriff’s Office

A Slidell, Louisiana, man has been arrested after his wife allegedly walked in on him raping a 9-year-old girl, KTLA sister station WGNO in New Orleans reported Thursday.

Glenn Mills, Jr., 41, fled his home Wednesday after his wife walked in on him “actively involved in a sexual act with a nine-year-old girl that was left in his care,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A St. Tammany deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Mills just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday at a home just off of 2nd Avenue in Harvey, WGNO reported.

Mills was arrested on the scene and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on suspicion of first-degree rape and an aggravated crime against nature.