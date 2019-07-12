Man Admits Taking San Luis Obispo Police Chief’s Gun After She Left It in El Pollo Loco Bathroom: Officials

San Luis Obispo’s police chief will be getting her gun back after a man returned the firearm to authorities Thursday evening, police said.

Skeeter Carlos Mangan, 30, of Los Osos, Calif., took the weapon Chief Deanna Cantrell left in the bathroom of an El Pollo Loco, authorities said.

In a news release, police said they received a call about the missing gun from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office about 7 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said Mangan’s brother-in-law said that Mangan had the gun and he would bring the man to a station to return it.

Mangan and his brother-in-law met deputies at a Los Osos sheriff’s station, where officials verified the firearm was Cantrell’s. Investigators with the San Luis Obispo Police Department arrived shortly after to speak with the man.

