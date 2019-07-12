× Man Crushed by Tree, Killed Following Solo-Car Crash in Sunland

A man died after he was crushed by a tree that was toppled in a solo-car crash along Foothill Boulevard in Sunland on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash took place about 12:40 p.m. at Sunland Boulevard nearQuill Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division.

A woman was driving a 2008 Lexus ES 350 east just prior to the crash, police said. The driver lost control.

The Lexus left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant, then continued east and hit tree, officials said.

The impact knocked the tree over on top of a man who had been standing beside it, according to the LAPD. The badly injured senior citizen was taken to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Police said the driver and a passenger remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, though excessive speed was not initially believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at 818 644-8000.