Man Fatally Shoots Attacker in Parking Lot of Crestline Market: Officials

A man shot and killed another man as he was being attacked in the parking lot of a Crestline market on Thursday night, sheriff’s officials said.

Sammy Lee Davis, 29, of Crestline died in the shooting, which took place about 9:15 p.m. outside of Goodwin & Sons Market, at Lake Gregory Drive and Lake Drive, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Authorities described the shooter as a 27-year-old man. He had not been arrested.

He was leaving the store when three men, including Davis, approached him in the parking lot, authorities said.

“The victim recognized one of the men as an associate of the suspect that assaulted him in January 2019, which resulted in hospitalization,” the statement said. “He felt threatened as the three subjects approached, verbally taunting him, and retrieved his firearm from a compartment in his car.”

“One of the subjects, Sammy Davis, grabbed the victim’s shirt and punched him multiple times. The victim fired his gun, striking Davis and stopping the assault,” according to the statement.

Responding deputies found Davis lying wounded in the parking lot, with an off-duty nurse providing medical treatment, officials said. David was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead within the hour.

Detectives planned to submit their findings to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.