Man on Pocket Bike Killed in Crash With SUV in Inglewood

A man riding a Pocket Bike was killed on Friday when he collided with a SUV, Inglewood police said in a news release.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hardy Street.

The man riding the Pocket Bike was heading north on La Brea Avenue while the driver of a Kia Sportage was traveling east on Hardy Street, police said.

The driver of the Pocket Bike died as a result. The Kia Sportage driver was taken to an area hospital and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.