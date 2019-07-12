× Man Sought in Fatal Shooting Near Long Beach Courthouse

Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a woman not far from the Long Beach courthouse on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, where they found a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, Long Beach police said in a news release.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are searching for the gunman, described as a white male between the ages of 30 – 35. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. There was no indication the shooting was related to the courthouse, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.