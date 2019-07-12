Naked Woman Assaults, Injures Deputy on Her Yucca Valley Porch: Officials

A Yucca Valley woman is accused of attacking and hurting a deputy sent to her house Friday because she was naked outside, officials said.

The deputy responding to an indecent exposure call around 10:15 a.m. on the 56000 block of Taos Trail found 35-year-old Reve Yvette Jackson on her own porch without clothes on, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

When the deputy made contact with the woman, Jackson began assaulting the deputy, according to authorities.

The deputy suffered multiple contusions and lacerations on his or her face from being struck several times, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials say the deputy was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Additional deputies responded and were able to subdue and detain Jackson.

She was booked on suspicion of assault on a peace officer and aggravated battery, authorities said.

Inmate records show she was being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, July 16.