The O.C. Fair in Costa Mesa is set to open Friday at 12 p.m. and run through Aug. 11. The fair will feature a variety of rides, shows and food stands. General admission tickets run for $12-14 for adults and $7 for children under 12.

Lauren Lyster reports from Costa Mesa for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 12, 2019.