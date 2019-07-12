Co-founders and CEOs of Pura Vida Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman joined us live to talk about their story of success. Griffin and Paul started Pura Vida after a college graduation trip to Costa Rica in 2010. Pura Vida bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more are sold online and in 3000 retailers worldwide. For more info on Pura Vida, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Pura Vida Bracelets Made by Artisans Worldwide
-
Anthony Davis Is Coming to Lakers in Exchange for Ball, Ingram, Hart, and 3 First-Round Picks
-
San Francisco Tourists May Soon Have to Pay to Drive Down Famed Crooked Street
-
13,000 Asylum Seekers on Waiting Lists to Get Into U.S., AP Finds
-
‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Opening Thursday Night, Is Expected to Topple Box Office Records
-
Housing Conditions Improving for Migrant Children Housed at Troubled Texas Border Patrol Facility
-
-
Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll in Mid-90s Manhattan, Denies Allegation
-
Facebook Bans British Far-Right Groups and Their Leaders, Says They ‘Spread Hate’
-
Santa Barbara Man Dies Following Shootout With Police
-
Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show With Brigadier General Charles Duke & Gerald D. Griffen
-
Oxnard Man Among 5 Suing Vatican Over Sex Abuse, Demanding Names of 3,400 Alleged Predator Priests
-
-
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Nears Global Record With Over $2 Billion in Ticket Sales
-
Texas Couple Vacationing in Fiji Die From Unidentified Illness
-
Writers Guild Rejects Latest Offer From Talent Agencies in Ongoing Dispute