Pura Vida Bracelets Made by Artisans Worldwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founders and CEOs of Pura Vida Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman joined us live to talk about their story of success. Griffin and Paul started Pura Vida after a college graduation trip to Costa Rica in 2010. Pura Vida bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more are sold online and in 3000 retailers worldwide. For more info on Pura Vida, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.