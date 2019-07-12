× Suspect Arrested in Deadly Attack on LADWP Worker in Downtown L.A.

The suspect in a deadly attack on a longtime Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worker in downtown L.A. has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Gerson Carrillo Torres was arrested Thursday following the July 2 killing of Julius Rondez.

Torres, 22, approached Rondez as he was walking in the 400 block of East Temple Street and knocked him to the ground — hitting his head against the pavement, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries a day later.

Officer detained Torres in the area of 3rd and Wall Streets, believing he may be the suspect in the seemingly random killing, according to LAPD.

Police said he was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.