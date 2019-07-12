Temecula Man Reported Missing After Visiting Casino Has Been Found Safe

A Temecula man reported missing after visiting a local casino on Monday has been found safe.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Friday afternoon that 47-year-old Richard Tyrrell had been located.

“The investigation revealed Mr. Tyrrell voluntarily left the area,” the department wrote. No additional details were available.

Tyrrell’s girlfriend, Marcy Sattelmaier, posted on Facebook earlier in the week, asking community members to share Tyrrell’s photo after he went missing following a trip to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.

“I’m so worried and scared about him,” Sattelmaier told KTLA at the time, fighting back tears. “It’s been way too long. Something’s really wrong.”

On Friday, Sattelmaier updated her Facebook post, writing, “thank you all for your love, support, & care. He needs some time to decompress & recover so we appreciate some private time.”