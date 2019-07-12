This Beverly Hills Chocolate Is Edible, Bite-Sized Art

We don’t want to oversell the latest 5 Live Field Trip, but it might be the most beautiful thing we’ve ever done. It’s all because of the subject matter: andSons Chocolatier.

The shop reopened earlier this year in Beverly Hills. Brothers Phil and Michael Ovitz carry on their mother’s legacy; she first opened a chocolate shop on the same corner 35 years ago. Instagram celebrity pastry chef Kris Harvey works on the flavors and style of each chocolate for months before it hits the showroom — tough gig, right?

Find the edible, bite-sized art here.