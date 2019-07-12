BREAKING: Bodycam Video Shows Fatal Police Shooting on Anaheim Freeway

This Beverly Hills Chocolate Is Edible, Bite-Sized Art

Posted 4:23 PM, July 12, 2019, by , and , Updated at 04:45PM, July 12, 2019

We don’t want to oversell the latest 5 Live Field Trip, but it might be the most beautiful thing we’ve ever done. It’s all because of the subject matter: andSons Chocolatier.

The shop reopened earlier this year in Beverly Hills. Brothers Phil and Michael Ovitz carry on their mother’s legacy; she first opened a chocolate shop on the same corner 35 years ago. Instagram celebrity pastry chef Kris Harvey works on the flavors and style of each chocolate for months before it hits the showroom — tough gig, right?

Find the edible, bite-sized art here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.