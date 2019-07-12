× U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Allie Long’s Wedding Ring, Key to NYC Stolen From Downtown L.A. Hotel Room

As the Women’s World Cup soccer champions celebrate their fourth trophy, someone went into midfielder Allie Long’s downtown Los Angeles hotel room and took money and a few very special personal items on Thursday.

Long tweeted later the same day that someone stole her belongings after ESPN’s 2019 ESPY Awards (where the team took home the Best Team title).

“Someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one,” Long said.

Police responded to The Ritz-Carlton located at 900 West Olympic Boulevard about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told KTLA. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, he said.

Im confirmed a wedding ring, some cash and a key were among the items stolen. Investigators told the Los Angeles Times the door was unlocked.

Each of the players on the team received a key to New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio after their victory parade in Manhattan.

The keys are the highest honor the city gives, de Blasio said.

“This team brought us together and this team showed us so much to make us hopeful,” he said.

KTLA’s Marissa Wenzke contributed to this report.