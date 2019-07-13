× 1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting in South L.A.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles Friday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of West 94th Street at about 11:37 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a driveway, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Video showed deputies investigating the scene in a residential area that had been closed off with police tape.

Authorities did not provide a description of any suspect or suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.