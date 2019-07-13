2 More Measles Cases Reported in L.A. County

Two more Los Angeles County residents have contracted measles, health officials said Friday.

The new cases are linked to two others reported earlier this month, and together account for a four-case outbreak involving a close social group, the county’s Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The last two cases, reported on July 4 and 9, involved a UCLA employee and one other person who didn’t have any exposure sites associated with them.

The latest patients to get the highly contagious virus are the thirteenth and fourteenth reported measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, not including eight non-resident patients who traveled through the county, health officials said.

The department said the majority of those who were sickened were not vaccinated. It is unknown whether the two patients reported Friday had been immunized.

This outbreak is not connected to the outbreak reported in April that resulted in hundreds being quarantined at UCLA and California State University, officials said.

The department did not identify public locations associated with the new cases.

There have been at least 58 confirmed measles cases, including 33 outbreak-associated cases, reported in California in 2019, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Measles is a contagious virus with symptoms including a rash, fever, cough, a runny nose and watery eyes.

People with measles can spread the virus by air or direct contact, before they know they are infected and even before developing symptoms.

More information about the measles can be found by going to the L.A. County Department of Public Health website or dialing 211.