Antelope Valley, Inland Empire to See Triple Digit Temps as Weekend Heat Peaks Saturday

Temperatures will reach the triple digits across a large swath of Southern California with a summer heat wave expected to peak Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory effective through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Antelope Valley could see maximum temperatures between 105 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Inland Empire could experience highs from the 90s to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, according to forecasters.

Meanwhile, highs from the 80s to 105 degrees Fahrenheit could hit the mountains and foothills. For coastal communities maximum temperatures in the 70s and 80s are in the forecast.

The National Weather Service expect the following afternoon highs on Saturday:

Los Angeles: 87

Pasadena: 98

Long Beach: 87

Woodland Hills: 103

Malibu: 75

Lancaster: 106

Santa Clarita: 102

Fillmore: 93

Ventura: 79

Forecasters reminded the public not to leave children and pets in an enclosed car and take other precautions to beat the heat.

Despite the hot conditions, CalFire does not expect high fire risk over the weekend due to lack of strong winds, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Peak of the heat wave expected tomorrow. Heat advisories in effect for many interior portions of SW. Calif. Here are the projected high temperatures for Sat. #LAheat #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/DRuQye4GfO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 13, 2019

Temperatures are rising for the weekend, and will peak Saturday! There are widespread heat advisories out for the area, so please be careful out there. #LAheat #socalwx pic.twitter.com/Wj46KObTpb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 13, 2019