Dozens of Homes in Trona Area Tagged as Uninhabitable, Seriously Damaged Following 2 Large Quakes

More than 30 homes have been red-tagged as uninhabitable and 51 were yellow-tagged due to serious damage in Trona and surrounding San Bernardino County communities following two large earthquakes last week, according to initial damage assessments by state and local officials.

The assessment includes Trona and nearby Argus, as well as the communities of Red Mountain and Windy Acres. It does not include the town of Ridgecrest, near the epicenter, which is in Kern County.

In addition to the more than 80 damaged homes, eight commercial buildings were red-tagged and four were yellow-tagged, meaning they are not suitable for overnight stays, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The assessment was done by the department’s Damage Assessment Team with help from other county offices and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, or Cal OES.

