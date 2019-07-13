× Firefighters Battle Wildfire Burning At Least 50 Acres in Nuevo Area of Riverside County

Firefighters were battling wildfire burning at least 50 acres in the Nuevo area of Riverside County Saturday, officials said.

The fire erupted at about 10:36 a.m. near the 27000 block Orange Avenue, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

The first responding firefighters reported 1/4 acre burning slowly, but it later spread to about 10 acres, according to the department’s online fact sheet.

A helicopter and two crews of 90 firefighters and 13 engines worked to extinguish the blaze.

A photo from the scene shows a thick black cloud of smoke billowing over a desert area as a helicopter dropped red fire retardant overhead.

At 12:40 p.m., the department reported that the forward progress of the fire was stopped.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not specified the cause of the fire, but it comes amid a heat wave as parts of Southern California experienced triple-digit temperatures.

The temperature in the small rural community at the time of the fire was reported at about 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory effective through 8 p.m. Sunday.

KTLA’s Kristina Bravo contributed to this report.

CAL FIRE Firefighting Aircraft on scene of the #OrangeFIRE Photo by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire pic.twitter.com/C6v90b9UGb — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 13, 2019