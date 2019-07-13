Fountain Valley Carport Fire Damages About 40 Vehicles, Displaces Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire that ravaged a carport at a Fountain Valley apartment complex damaged dozens of vehicles and displaced some families during the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Authorities received a call about the blaze at The Havens apartment community on 10275 Slater Ave. at around 2:40 a.m., Fountain Valley police Sgt. Bill Hughes told KTLA.

Fire crews from the city, as well as from Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa, arrived at the scene to find a carport fully engulfed in flames, Hughes said.

It took them about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, which damaged some 40 cars, the sergeant said. While the carport sustained most of the destruction, some families could not return to their homes due to external damages to a number of apartments, Hughes said.

The Red Cross was helping them find accommodations for the night, the officer added. Officials did not say how many families were affected by the fire.

What caused the blaze remained under investigation.

KTLA's Lucas Der Mugrdechian contributed to this report.