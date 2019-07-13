× Fullerton Police Seeking Pickup Truck Driver Accused of Intentionally Hitting 2 Pedestrians Over Argument

An argument in Fullerton escalated into a hit-and-run crash that sent two people to a trauma center early Saturday, authorities said.

Fullerton police said they responded to the incident at around 2 a.m. near 600 S. Raymond Ave., an area that has a number of businesses closed at the time.

The driver of a tan or silver pickup truck apparently struck the victims on purpose before fleeing, the Police Department said in a statement. Officers are looking for two people described as black men, one who has an afro and the other with braided hair, in connection with the crash.

According to the police statement released around 10 a.m., one of the pedestrians sustained multiple fractures and moderate injuries. The other victim also suffered moderate injuries, the news release said.

Earlier, police Sgt. Matt Martinez told the Associated Press that officers arrived at the scene to find two men on the street, where they said a motorist had hit them on purpose after a dispute.

A skid mark suggested that the driver intentionally hit the two, who were transported to the hospital on critical condition, Martinez said.

Video from the scene shows a pair of boots and a broken bottle of beer on the ground.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 714-738-6762. Anyone who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-855-TIP-OCCS or visit www.p3tips.com/913.