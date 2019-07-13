Instagram-Worthy Milkshakes at the Mug Shakes Restaurant in Rancho Cucamonga With Megan Telles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Telles recently took us to her stomping grounds in Rancho Cucamonga to try decadent milkshakes at The Mug Shakes Restaurant at the Victoria Gardens shopping center.

Owner Sonika Malik said that she didn't have milkshakes in her native India, and came up with the concept of her restaurant by trying ingredients out on her son.

She said she put so many things in her shake, that when she presented it to her son, he said it was too beautiful to eat! But it came out "damn good" Malik said.

"They are beautiful outside, and really really tasty inside," she added. That's why her colorful shakes are so Instagram-able.

Megan got to make and try some of the delicious shakes herself.

For more information about The Mug Shakes, check out their website or Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 39.