Jessica Makes a French Bread Taco Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Jessica was a kid, she loved those frozen French bread pizzas you can find in the frozen food section of the grocery store, so she wanted to make a fresh version of her own.

To make it even more unique, Jessica wanted to make it a taco pizza.

This recipe took no time at all and is a fun take on a traditional thick crust pizza.

It may not be pretty to eat, but Jessica’s husband Arie was a fan. They both decided, however, that their son, Levi, might not like it. Watch the video below to find out!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 39.

French Bread Taco Pizza

Ingredients

1 package of ground beef (80% lean beef to 20% fat)

salt

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 cup of frozen corn

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

6 ounces of tomato puree

bell pepper, chopped

red onion, chopped

1 loaf of French bread

olive oil

Mexican blend shredded cheese

¼ cup of sour cream

½ lime

¼ of iceberg lettuce, shredded

½ tomato, diced

sliced pickled jalapeño

Instructions

For ground beef mixture:

Heat a pan with olive oil and add the ground beef. Season with salt, cumin, smoked paprika and chili powder. Taste and add more to your liking. Add tomato puree, canned diced tomatoes, red onion, bell pepper, and corn. When the mixture is almost fully cooked through, add garlic. Remove from heat and set aside.

For assembly

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Slice off the top of the loaf and hollow it out. Brush the loaf with olive oil and put it under the broiler to toast for about a minute, or until lightly browned. Sprinkle the toasted loaf with garlic powder. Add a layer of cheese at the bottom. Fill the rest of the loaf with the ground beef mixture. Add another layer of cheese on top. Place in the oven to broil until cheese melts. Add sour cream, lime juice, iceberg lettuce, diced tomato and sliced pickled jalapeño together in a bowl to make a slaw. Top the loaf with the slaw to finish Enjoy!