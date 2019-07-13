Jessica Makes Grilled Fish Tacos and Grilled Oysters With Slapfish Founder Chef Andrew Gruel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrew Gruel's Slapfish started as a food truck and grew to 21 locations across the United States, including seven in California. Three more restaurants are coming soon, including one in London.

Gruel headed west to join a sustainable seafood awareness program at the Aquarium of the Pacific and learned that consumers need to eat more seafood. That's where he comes in.

As the founder and executive chef of Slapfish, the ingredients used in Gruel's restaurants come from all over and are both wild and farmed. He enjoys making dishes using underutilized seafood and introducing his patrons to different tastes.

Jessica got to make (and taste) grilled trout tacos and grilled oysters recently.

For more information about Slapfish, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram.

Slapfish Grilled Trout Tacos

Ingredients

4 trout filet (skin-on)

2 lemons, sliced ¼ inch thick

1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon of paprika

½ teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of oregano

1 cup thinly-sliced red cabbage

salt as needed

1 cup of white vinegar

1 cup of sugar, granulated

2 ripe avocados

1 lime sliced in half

4 to 8 yellow corn tortilla shells

cilantro to garnish

Instructions

For the cabbage:

Heavily salt the red cabbage and allow to sit for about 15 minutes. Rinse the cabbage, but allow some salt to remain. While the cabbage is in the salt, bring a pickling mixture that includes vinegar, sugar or sweet ingredient to a boil to combine the ingredients. Add some ice to cool down. Pour the pickling liquid over the cabbage and allow to sit until ready to use.

For the seasoning:

Mix oregano, garlic powder, onion powder and sugar into a bowl.

For the fish:

Place the lemons directly on the grill in a pattern that resembles the shape of the trout. Lightly coat the trout in grapeseed oil and season gently with the spice mixture. When the lemons have begun to cook, place the trout, skin-side down, onto the lemons. Cover the grill and cook for 6 minutes with the filet side facing up, or until trout is flaking and cooked.

For the avocado:

Peel avocado and place in a bowl. Slice the lime in half and grill to release the juice. Place lime juice, diced red onion, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix.

To finish:

Grill tortilla shells lightly. Place a dollop of avocado mix onto the shells. Flake the trout over the avocado by peeling fish off the skin. Top with the pickled cabbage and cilantro.

Slapfish Grilled Oysters with Spiced Shallot Butter

Ingredients

12 medium-sized oysters (any oyster works)

½ cup of unsalted butter

2 tablespoons of minced shallots

1 teaspoon of Tabasco hot sauce (or your favorite hot sauce)

½ lemon zested and juiced

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of chopped flat leaf parsley

Fresh cracked black pepper

Instructions:

For butter sauce:

Combine all the ingredients until fully mixed. Place back in the fridge and allow to harden a touch.

For oysters:

Shuck the oysters so they are open - make sure the juice stays inside the oysters. Place the oysters on a grill and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes until the oyster juice begins to simmer and the edges of the oysters curl up. Place a dollop of the butter sauce on each oyster and cook for another 30 seconds until the butter melts. Serve with fresh bread to soak up all the oyster juices.