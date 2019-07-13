Jessica Tries Summer Risotto and Miso Cod With Top Chef Alum Chris Crary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently hung out in the kitchen with Chef Chris Crary at his hot new restaurant 1 Kitchen in West Hollywood.

Crary was on the hit Bravo television series Top Chef in 2011.

He showed Jessica how to make two delicious dishes: black truffle risotto and miso black cod.

For more information about 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary in West Hollywood, visit the restaurant’s website or follow Crary on Instagram.

These segment are for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 39.

Chris Crary's Summer Black Truffle Risotto

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of grape seed oil or olive oil

1 cup of yellow onion, diced

1 cup of fennel, diced

1/2 cup of shallot, diced

8 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1 kilogram of arborio rice

3 cups of white wine

1 gallon of vegetable stock, heated

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

2 cups of parmesan

1/4 ounces of truffle oil

4 baby squash, thinly sliced

4 baby zucchini, thinly sliced

4 leaves of sage

3 tablespoons of butter

Instructions for the risotto:

Preheat a large shallow sided pot with the oil on low/medium. In a heated sauté pan, add the butter, cook until it begins to brown. Once it starts to brown add the sage and then quickly sauté the vegetables, leaving them mostly raw. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the onion, fennel, shallot and garlic slowly sauté until the vegetables are translucent. Once the vegetables are cooked turn the heat up and immediately add the rice. Toast the rice for 30 seconds stirring constantly. Deglaze with the wine and cook it until almost all the liquid is gone. Add in 8 ounces of hot vegetable stock at a time stirring constantly. Once the liquid is almost gone then you can add another 8 ounces continue until rice is cooked al dente. (it may require less or more vegetable stock). Remove from heat and stir in the butter, parmesan, and truffle oil. To serve, place the risotto into a bowl then top one side with the shaved vegetables and brown butter. To finish grate parmesan cheese on the other half of the risotto and shave truffles on top.

Chris Crary's Miso Black Cod

Ingredients

2 cups of Mirin, Japanese sweet rice wine

1 quart of brown sugar

2.2 pounds of miso, white

1 jalapeno

2 lemongrass, bruised

4 ounces of ginger, peeled and sliced

20 kumquats, seeds removed

1 cup of orange juice

1/4 cup of powder sugar

Pinch of salt

1 cauliflower, medium dice

1 white onion, julienned

2 tablespoons of butter

2 cups of whole milk

Instructions for the miso cod marinade:

Place the Mirin, brown sugar, miso into a sauce pot and simmer for approximately 10 minutes, stirring periodically. Remove from heat and puree in a food blender. Strain through a fine strainer. Place in an ice bath to cool. Once cool use it to marinate the black cod, 24 hours before serving.

Instructions for kumquat puree:

Place kumquats, orange juice, powder sugar and salt into a small sauce pot. Bring to a simmer, once kumquats are soft, puree. Pass thru a fine strainer and cool.

Instructions for cauliflower puree:

Lightly sauté the onions and cauliflower in butter until they become slightly soft. Add the milk and cook until soft. Drain the milk from the cauliflower, reserve the liquid. Place the cauliflower in the blender with the miso and puree until smooth, you may need to add some of the milk back to the blender to help it puree.

Instructions to bake cod:

Brush cod with 2 tablespoons of miso marinade before you put in the oven.

Place cod under broiler for 6 to 8 minutes until browned on top and opaque in the center.

How to serve:

Serve cod on top of the cauliflower puree and drizzle with kumquat puree. Enjoy!