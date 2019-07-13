Kids Sell Lemonade to Help Detained Migrants, Asylum Seekers

A group of kids gathered at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood Saturday for a summertime lemonade stand with a purpose.

The money the kids raised will be used to help migrants being held at detention centers, as well as others seeking asylum at the southern border.

The group Kids 4 Freedom & Justice sells lemonade to raise money at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles on July 13, 2019, to help detained migrants and asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border. (Credit: Phil Ige/KTLA)

The event, organized by the group Kids 4 Freedom & Justice, came a day before a series of federal immigration raids was scheduled to begin.

