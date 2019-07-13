Kids Sell Lemonade to Help Detained Migrants, Asylum Seekers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of kids gathered at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood Saturday for a summertime lemonade stand with a purpose.

The money the kids raised will be used to help migrants being held at detention centers, as well as others seeking asylum at the southern border.

The event, organized by the group Kids 4 Freedom & Justice, came a day before a series of federal immigration raids was scheduled to begin.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 13, 2019.