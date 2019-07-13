Man Arrested in In Connection With Alleged Sexual Comments Made to Teen in La Habra

Police arrested a Buena Park man Friday on suspicion of making sexual comments to an underage girl and offering to pay her for sex in La Habra earlier this month, officials said.

Jose Cervantes Zamora, 46, of Buena Park was booked on suspicion of attempted unlawful intercourse with a minor, soliciting lewd acts and child annoyance, according to La Habra Police Department officials and Orange County booking records.

He approached a teenage girl on July 1 as she was skateboarding in the 900 block of East Imperial Highway, east of Palm Street, La Habra police said in a written statement.

Zamora first asked the girl for directions, according to the statement. “The conversation then turned sexual in nature.”

Zamora was accused of making comments that included offering to pay the girl for sex acts, police said.

Bail for Zamora, whose occupation was listed in booking records as “chemist,” was set at $250,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court.

Anyone with information can reach La Habra police at 562-383-4300.