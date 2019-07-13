‘Mr. Olympia’ Shawn Rhoden Accused of Raping Fellow Bodybuilder

Shawn Rhoden poses during the IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XIV at Plenary Hall on March 8, 2014, in Melbourne, Australia. (Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

A champion bodybuilder faces felony charges accusing him of raping a female bodybuilder in a Salt Lake City suburb last October.

Court records indicate an arrest warrant issued Thursday charges 44-year-old Shawn Rhoden from Santa Barbara, California, with rape, object rape and forcible sexual abuse.

Rhoden was the 2018 winner of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition in Las Vegas.

A probable cause statement alleges Rhoden raped the woman who regarding Rhoden as her “body-building mentor and colleague” in a hotel room in Sandy on Oct. 12 and that a DNA sample obtained from the woman’s body was a match for Rhoden.

There was no indication that Rhoden was in custody as of Saturday, and online court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Rhoden who could comment on the allegations.

