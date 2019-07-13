Person Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood, All Northbound Lanes Closed

Posted 11:10 PM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39PM, July 13, 2019

Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood late Saturday after a person was killed in a three-vehicle collision, officials said.

The crash was first reported about 8:30 p.m. on in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Highland Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved, he said.

One person, described only as male, was seen being thrown through the air, Kimball said. It was not immediately clear whether that person had been ejected from a vehicle or had been a pedestrian. Paramedics pronounced that person dead at the scene.

The CHP initially closed down the two left lanes of northbound traffic, but a Sig Alert was ultimately issued for all northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Highland Avenue for an “unknown duration” as officials conducted an investigation.

No further details were available.

