Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man, Wounding of Child in Hemet

Police arrested a man Friday night in connection with a Hemet shooting that left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy wounded earlier this week, authorities said.

Robert Whitecloud Trujillo, 29, who of San Jacinto, was arrested after he rammed two police vehicles and was subdued with “less than lethal munitions” while attempting to escape officers who cornered him about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 22700 block of Soboba Road in San Jacinto, according Hemet Police Department Lt. Jeff Davis.

The deadly shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of South Carmalita Street, officials said.

Police responded to a report of gunfire heard in the area when they found Michael Lujan, 30, of Hemet, wounded at Harvard Street and Mayberry Avenue, Davis said in a written statement. First responders took Lujan to a hospital, where he soon died.

The second victim, a 10-year-old boy, was brought to a hospital by a family member, police said. He was listed in stable condition.

“The investigation led to a residence in the 400 block of South Carmalita Street, where Lujan and the juvenile victim were shot,” Davis said.

“Further investigation revealed the second victim was visiting relatives at a residence when he sustained a gunshot wound,” the lieutenant said. It was not clear Saturday whether the two victims were related. It was also not clear what the relationships were between the suspect and the victims.

Detectives identified Trujillo as a suspect in the attack, according to Davis. Trujillo was already on Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, for a prior criminal conviction.

Investigators then tracked Trujillo down in San Jacinto, where he was taken into custody.

No information regarding a motive in the shooting was available.

Trujillo was expected to face charges of murder and attempted murder.