8 Gored as Running of the Bulls in Pamplona Draws to Close

Three people were gored Sunday in the last bull run of the year in Pamplona, Spain, bringing the total number of people gored this year to eight, according to local authorities.

The running of the bulls is the centerpiece of the San Fermin festival, which runs from July 6-14 each year in northern Spain.

It draws daredevils and animal rights protesters from around the world, despite the threat of injury, and not just from a bull’s horn.

In total, 35 people were injured this year, most of them from broken bones and fractures, according to the Royal Navarre Hospital. Most of the injured were from different parts of Spain, followed by six people from the United States.

The last “encierro” of 2019 ended just as it began, with three people gored in a single day.

The hospital said two of Sunday’s goring victims were Australians. One was 27 years old and the other was 30.

Two more people were injured on Sunday, but the hospital did not say how.

Traditionally, the bull run was used as a way of getting the bulls from the city outskirts to the bull ring.

After two rockets are launched, the bulls charge behind amateur daredevils — many dressed in traditional white attire with splashes of red — for 825 meters, which is the distance between the corral and the bull ring, according to the festival website.