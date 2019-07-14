× Across L.A., Murals Are a Testament to Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Months after his death in March, Nipsey Hussle’s influence pulses through the city — in alleys, on the fronts and sides of buildings, along busy highways and streets, on billboards and basketball courts, in galleries and breweries.

In rich, vibrant colors, his face is amplified on dozens of murals and public art pieces, big and small, that have popped up around South L.A, Boyle Heights, Venice, Mid-City and downtown L.A.

The murals are a testament that the legacy of Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, continues beyond his music and the imprint he left in South Los Angeles as an activist, entrepreneur and community member.

For many, the art is a way to process grief: With colors, his breath is restored.

