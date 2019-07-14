Across L.A., Murals Are a Testament to Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Posted 10:52 AM, July 14, 2019, by
Cindy Lynn takes a photo with a mural of Nipsey Hussle near his Marathon Clothing store in an undated photo. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Cindy Lynn takes a photo with a mural of Nipsey Hussle near his Marathon Clothing store in an undated photo. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Months after his death in March, Nipsey Hussle’s influence pulses through the city — in alleys, on the fronts and sides of buildings, along busy highways and streets, on billboards and basketball courts, in galleries and breweries.

In rich, vibrant colors, his face is amplified on dozens of murals and public art pieces, big and small, that have popped up around South L.A, Boyle Heights, Venice, Mid-City and downtown L.A.

The murals are a testament that the legacy of Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, continues beyond his music and the imprint he left in South Los Angeles as an activist, entrepreneur and community member.

For many, the art is a way to process grief: With colors, his breath is restored.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.