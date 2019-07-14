Ads Ripping Mayor Garcetti on Homelessness Funded by Utility Workers Union Fighting His Green New Deal

Posted 6:30 AM, July 14, 2019, by
Mayor Eric Garcetti takes a selfie with Aura Vásquez, a former Department of Water and Power commissioner, after announcing in February 2019 that the city wouldn't rebuild three gas-fired power plants. The decision has drawn protests and an ad campaign from the DWP union. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Eric Garcetti takes a selfie with Aura Vásquez, a former Department of Water and Power commissioner, after announcing in February 2019 that the city wouldn't rebuild three gas-fired power plants. The decision has drawn protests and an ad campaign from the DWP union. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

When Eric Garcetti ran for mayor six years ago, he rode a wave of anger over the political power wielded by the union that represents workers at the Department of Water and Power — and later vowed to reform the agency that Los Angeles residents love to hate.

That effort has since been eclipsed by a homelessness crisis that has brought tents and encampments to nearly every corner of the city.

Now, as he faces mounting anger over the crisis, Garcetti is locked in a rematch with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18. Union leaders have launched a frontal assault on Garcetti’s sweeping environmental plan — and are using homelessness as a cudgel.

Working Californians Research Fund, a nonprofit operated by IBEW Local 18, has run television and radio commercials attacking Garcetti over the homelessness crisis and his Green New Deal, a package of proposals to address climate change locally. Those initiatives would eliminate thousands of jobs amid a serious housing crisis, the group said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.