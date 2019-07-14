× DUI Suspect Detained After Hit-and-Run Crash in Hawthorne Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Hawthorne police arrested a man they believe was under the influence when he allegedly struck two pedestrians early Sunday, leaving one of them dead.

The Police Department received a call about the crash in the 12000 block of Prairie Avenue at around 1:44 a.m., Lt. Joel Romero told KTLA.

Officers and L.A. County firefighters arrived to find two victims, a female individual who was pronounced dead at the scene and a male individual who was hospitalized and has since been in stable condition, Romero said.

The driver responsible in the crash had fled, according to authorities.

Evidence gathered at the location led police to an address in Hawthorne, where they detained the suspected driver as he tried to enter his apartment, the lieutenant said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was detained on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and manslaughter, Romero said.

Officials provided no further details.

KTLA’s Lucas Der Mugrdechian contributed to this report.