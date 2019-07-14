Fire Erupts at Homeless Encampment in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters extinguished a fire that erupted early Sunday morning at a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles, fire officials said.

Large flames could be seen in an alley on the 1700 block of Wall Street near Trinity Street at about 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded to reports of a rubbish fire in what turned out to be a large homeless encampment, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Thompson.

Nearby business owners and residents have reported the encampment at the same alley several times for more than a year, according to Thompson.

“If anything it’s actually gotten worse," Thompson said, standing in the graffiti-covered alley that was crowded with charred items.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

KTLA's Kristina Bravo contributed to this report.