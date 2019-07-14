× Firefighters Battling Wildfire That Burned At Least 100 Acres Near Santa Clara River West of Fillmore

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that burned at least 100 acres and threatened several structures near the Santa Clara River west of Fillmore Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire near the 21600 block of South Mountain Road was first reported at about 11:45 p.m. and triggered a large firefighting response, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At about 12:40 p.m., fire officials reported the fire was at 20 acres, but then said it grew to 50-60 acres about 20 minutes later.

By 1:43 p.m., the fire grew to 100 acres.

Additional fire engines and air support were requested, according to the department.

A photo from the scene shows a thick cloud of smoke billowing over the hills as an aircraft dropped red fire retardant overhead.

Smoke from the fire was visible from State Route 126 near Santa Paula.

“If you are driving on State Route 126 near #SantaPaula please be aware that emergency vehicles are responding to the #SouthFire brushfire south of the city,” Caltrans said on Twitter.

Fire officials have not specified the cause of the fire, but it comes as a heat wave gripped Southern California, with some parts experiencing triple-digit temperatures over the weekend.

The temperature at the time of the fire was reported at about 91 degrees in Fillmore .

#SouthInc 100 acres in rugged terrain additional dozers and air resources have been requested. @VCFD @VCAirUnit pic.twitter.com/3Hy3nwmXbU — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 14, 2019

#SouthInc brush fire is now 50-60 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Additional wildland fire engines are being requested as well as more air support. @VCFD @CHPMoorpark @VCAirUnit pic.twitter.com/CdHtllihAD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 14, 2019

#SouthInc Brush fire on South Mountain Rd west of Fillmore. Approx 20 acres with some structures threatened. 2nd alarm with additional air tankers requested. @VCFD @CHPMoorpark pic.twitter.com/CDvV1PooLk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 14, 2019