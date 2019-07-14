× Pedestrian Killed After Darting Onto 101 Freeway in Hollywood: CHP

A man died Saturday night after running in front of oncoming traffic on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood, officials said Sunday, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes for more than three hours.

The crash took place about 8:30 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway near Highland Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, who remained unidentified Sunday, was seen walking along the center median just before the collision, Sgt. T. Hiura of the CHP’s Central Los Angeles-area office said in a written statement. A 2014 Toyota Prius was heading north on the freeway at about 65 mph.

“For unknown reasons, (the pedestrian) ran into the northbound No. 1 lane, directly in front of (the Prius),” the sergeant said. A 34-year-old woman at the wheel of the car was unable to avoid striking the man.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

CHP officials previously described the collision as a three-vehicle crash, but ultimately determined the primary impact was between the Prius and the pedestrian.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

The CHP declared a Sig Alert for all northbound traffic lanes that remained in effect until about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.