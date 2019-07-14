× Police Investigating Death of of Woman in Parking Lot

Police launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a Pasadena parking lot on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The death was first reported just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a medical building in the 100 block of Alessandro Place, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Mark Goodman said.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, the lieutenant said. Her cause of death was not clear.

Homicide detectives were summoned to take charge of the investigation, Goodman said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.