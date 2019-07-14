× Possible Homicide Investigation Near Train Tracks in Commerce Area Causes Amtrak Delays Between L.A., O.C.

An investigation of a possible homicide near the tracks in the Commerce area caused train travel delays between Los Angeles and Orange County on Sunday morning, according to Amtrak.

The Twitter account for Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner first announced some police activity near the tracks just before 9 a.m. A follow-up tweet 30 minutes later said the rail tracks have been closed between L.A. and Fullerton “to allow local authorities to investigate a possible homicide near to tracks.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department could only confirm that the agency’s Pico Rivera station was handling an incident at the location.

At 11:05 a.m., Amtrak said officials had reopened one of three tracks.

“Delays will continue while we clear the backlog of trains through this temporary bottleneck,” the company said.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.