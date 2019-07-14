San Bernardino Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Neighbors, Killing 1 of Them

San Bernardino police arrested a local man after he allegedly stabbed two of his neighbors, killing one of them, officials said Sunday.

Officers took 39-year-old Daniel Morales into custody a day after the attack happened in the 1200 block of West Kendall Drive at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Police Department.

The agency received a call about a possible shooting and stabbing and responded to the location to find two victims. One of them, 31-year-old Eric Aguilera, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Officers arrested Morales without further incident on Saturday, according to the Police Department.

Investigators believe the case was “an isolated incident between neighbors.”

Authorities named Morales as a stabbing suspect but did not provide additional details, including how they identified him, whether or not a shooting occurred or a possible motive.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Campos at 909-384-5619 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 at tello_al@sbcity.org.