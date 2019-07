Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 7-Eleven slurpee truck stopped by the KTLA 5 Morning News with free slurpees before they begin making stops throughout Los Angeles. 7-Eleven has released a new app called "7Now" that let's you get anything it sells delivered to public locations, like beaches, parks, and more in just 30 minutes. "7Now" is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit their website.