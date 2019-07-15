Alabama Rapper Arrested After Allegedly Tossing $250,000 Worth of Meth off Balcony During Raid

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released this photo of drugs, firearms and cash seized in the raid.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an Alabama rapper accused of throwing $250,000 dollars’ worth of methamphetamine off an apartment balcony during a raid has been arrested.

News outlets report drug and gang investigators arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark, who goes by the monikers “K Digga” and “Mr. Alabama.” A GBI release say s officers were searching an Atlanta home Wednesday while investigating a ring smuggling contraband on domestic and international flights.

That’s when they say Dark threw the drugs out of the high-rise window. Atlanta police later found the 5 kilograms of meth on a nearby street.

Dark was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

GBI agents also recovered two semi-automatic rifles, a handgun, more than 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) of marijuana and cash.

