Amazon Teams Up With Celebrities For Prime Day, Star Studded Deals Today and Tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, for the first time ever, Prime Day is TWO DAYS – kicking off at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16. New this Prime Day, Prime members can shop star-studded deals. Amazon is collaborating with popular actors, musicians and artists to introduce new and exclusive products to members and deliver outstanding deals on their beloved products. Lifestyle Expert Harmony Krieger joined us live with some of these star studded deals. For more info on the deals covered in the segment and so many more, you can go to the Amazon Prime website.

For more info on Harmonie Krieger, you can follow her on Instagram.