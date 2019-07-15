SoCalGas Worker Dead, Another Injured After Explosion Destroys Murrieta Home; Resident Possibly Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Southern California Gas Company worker was killed, another was hospitalized and one resident is possibly unaccounted for after an explosion rocked a home in Murrieta on Monday, officials said.

The incident began when crews were dispatched to Wooden Horse Trail after a natural gas line was damaged by a contractor working at the home, according to Christine Detz, a spokeswoman for the utility.

An explosion occurred shortly after workers arrived on scene, Detz said.

One worker was killed in the incident, while a second was transported in unknown condition to a hospital. Neither employee was immediately identified.

One resident may have been home at the time and is unaccounted for, Detz said, indicating the information was preliminary.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the home after receiving multiple reports of an explosion, the Murrieta Police Department tweeted shortly after noon.

The home -- which is at the corner of Wooden Horse Trail and Spinning Wheel Drive -- appeared to have been leveled by the blast, with the roof and nearly all of the walls destroyed, Sky5 video over the scene showed. Firefighters continued to douse water over the charred wreckage just after 2 p.m.

Debris littered the front yard and the street, and at least one neighboring home also appeared to have been damaged.

Clinton Keith Road has been shut down between Smith Ranch Road and Nutmeg Street indefinitely due to "public safety," police said. Residents will not be allowed into the area during the closure.

It was unclear if any evacuations have been ordered.

